East Tenn. man arrested after allegedly prying open ATM

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Johnson City Police said a man is in custody after allegedly tampering with an ATM at a downtown bank.

Officers were called to Select Seven Credit Union in response to a burglary alarm on the 300 block of East Main Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

According to officials, when police arrived they found 35-year-old Jason Ashworth “in the front vestibule tampering with the ATM.”

Police said Ashworth reportedly pried a locked door on the front of the ATM open.

Ashworth was heavily sweating while officers spoke with him and “appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance,” according to reports.

Ashworth was arrested and charged with burglary and public intoxication. He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

