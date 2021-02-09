East Tennessee Children’s Hospital opens outpatient center in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- New expanded medical care is available in Sevierville for your youngest family members.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has opened a brand new Sevierville Outpatient Center on The Parkway.

Inside, the new facility includes six treatment rooms for rehabilitation and six exam rooms for urgent care for your children. Rehabilitation services will need a doctor’s referral, but anyone can walk in to get examined by a nurse or doctor.

Exam Room: The center will offer pediatric, after-hours urgent care services on nights and weekends. (WVLT)

“Opening a third location is the result of the high demand we’ve continued to see at our two Knoxville locations,” explained Matthew Blair, MD, Medical Director for urgent care at Sevierville Outpatient Center. “We are excited to bring our pediatric-focused approach to urgent care to the Sevier County community.”

In the first week of being open, a spokesperson for Children’s Hospital says more than 100 patients were seen. He says that proves how needed this new 10-thousand square feet facility was to the Sevier County community.

Rehab room: The Center will offer pediatric rehabilitation services during the day. (WVLT)

“We’ve looked at Sevier County before and one of the things to remind everybody, we’re East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. So a lot of our patients come from other places Sevier County being one of those. So we want to make sure we are serving them,” said Ron Phillips, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Vice President for Patient Care Services. “So that’s 100 people who didn’t have to drive to Knoxville to be seen or wait for treatment. We’ve seen a variety of things from rashes to fractures.”

Phillips says this new Sevierville center will make it easier for patients further away to get treating. In some cases, patients who don’t travel well could cut their drive to the hospital by more than half.

“If you’re living in the upper end of Sevier County or Cocke County that’s a long drive to bring a child who may not travel well,” he said. “So we’re closer to home, we’re more efficient, and we also know that saves an emergency room visit because it’s an urgent care.”

Phillips said the nurses who’ll be taking care of patients here will be taking care of children all day long. He said they can focus on pediatrics and that’s all they’ll do.

Urgent care hours for the Sevierville location are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Sevier County location will also serve as an outpatient rehabilitation clinic for children requiring physical, occupational and speech therapies, as referred by the patient’s primary care physician

The Sevier County center will also help serve the tourist community whose children may experience problems while on vacation. Phillips said any test results at the center will be forwarded to the child’s home physician.

