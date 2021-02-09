Advertisement

Entering Canada will require a negative COVID-19 test

U.S.-Canada border
U.S.-Canada border
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT) - For those traveling to Canada, the Canadian government will begin requiring a negative COVID test before entering the nation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Tuesday noting the requirement will match the rules for flying into Canada.

“Update on border measures: As of February 15th, when you return to Canada through a land border, you’ll need to show a negative PCR test result from the past 72 hours - just like you would if you were flying back into the country,” Trudeau announced.

The border remains closed for non-essential purposes through at least February 21.

Last month, President Joe Biden said he hoped to work with the Canadian government toward a safe reopening of the US borders with Mexico and Canada.

Trudeau, however, made it clear at the time he had no intention of reopening the border.

“Let me be very clear: Nobody should be taking a vacation abroad right now,” Trudeau said on January 22. “If you’ve got one planned, cancel it - and don’t book a trip for spring break. We need to hang on and hold tight for the next few months, and get through to the spring in the best shape possible.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
Don’t put your shovels away: There’s another nor’easter in the forecast
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Cox
Founder of Little Ponderosa Zoo dies
Power Outage
Several hundred remain without power across East Tennessee

Latest News

Heavy Rain Thursday afternoon, plus icing in southern Kentucky
Ice, heavy rain, warmth & bitter cold: busy week ahead
Two First Alerts in a busy forecast
Two First Alerts in a busy forecast
Buying Valentine’s chocolate? Thank a ‘no-see-um’
Cafe aims to match part-time jobs for grandparents in need with home-style cooking for people...
Granny Chef’s cooking comfort food at Café Vonore