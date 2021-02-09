Food hall coming to downtown Knoxville in summer 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A food hall is set to open in the Old City area of Downtown Knoxville in summer 2021.

The Marble City Market will feature 11 vendors, a 40-seat bar, indoor/outdoor seating for more than 500 guests and two Top Golf Swing Suite Simulators.

“Since acquiring the Regas Square block in 2013, it has been our deliberate intention to build on the tradition of this location as ‘The Gathering Place,’” said Regas Property partner Tom Wolf. “We are excited to bring Marble City Market to Downtown Knoxville and offer our community a unique dining and entertainment experience unlike anything else in East Tennessee.”

Hospitality HQ and Cushman & Wakefield partnered with Regas Property to curate food offerings at the Marble City Market.

“HHQ is dedicated to bringing artisanal food and drink, a convivial atmosphere and genuine hospitality to Marble City Market, as well as providing high-quality service at all levels by prioritizing the comfort, safety, and wellbeing of their guests as well as their tenants,” the company said in a release.

The Marble City Market will be the first dining establishment in Knoxville designed specifically for a post-COVID environment. The business will feature enhanced ventilation, a large outdoor seating area and an online ordering and contactless pay system.

“We felt an instant connection to this project from the moment we met the Regas Property team, as we share a passion for genuine hospitality and building community,” said HHQ Founding Partner and CEO Akhtar Nawab. “These are traits that we also seek in the chefs and culinary entrepreneurs who will operate as Marble City Market vendors. We look forward to exploring the region for like-minded talent to bring artisanal concepts to our food hall.”

HHQ is searching for local and regional culinary professionals to fill the Marble City Market’s vendor stalls.

Interested vendors are encouraged to apply for more information and can do so by filling out the contact form on the Regas Square website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.