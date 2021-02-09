Former Cookeville Fraternal Order of Police treasurer indicted for theft

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The man who formerly served as treasurer for the Cookeville chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has been indicted following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to TBI, District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway in December 2019 requested agents investigate financial discrepancies at the FOP Cordell Hull Lodge 10.

Authorities said the investigation uncovered more than $23,000 in missing funds.

Investigators believe former treasurer Stephen Dean Mayberry to be responsible for the missing money.

Mayberry was indicted Monday on charges of theft over $10,000. He was booked in to the Putnam County Jail and subsequently released on a $10,000 bond.

