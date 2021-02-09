Advertisement

Former St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital director dies

Nienhuis died Feb. 3, the hospital said in a statement released Monday. No cause of death was...
Nienhuis died Feb. 3, the hospital said in a statement released Monday. No cause of death was given.(WMC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dr. Arthur W. Nienhuis, a former director of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, has died, the hospital said.

Nienhuis died Feb. 3, the hospital said in a statement released Monday. No cause of death was given.

Nienhuis was known for his work in gene therapy, the hospital said. He arrived at St. Jude in 1993 and became the hospital’s fourth director.

St. Jude is considered a leading researcher of cancer and other life-threatening diseases that affect children. Families of children who are patients at the hospital never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food.

Nienhuis oversaw a hospital expansion and strengthened programs in experimental hematology, bone marrow transplantation, pediatric oncology and infectious diseases, the hospital said.

Nienhuis helped create a pediatric brain tumor program and a project to develop gene transfer for hemophilia treatment, the hospital said. His stint as director ended in 2004.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
Don’t put your shovels away: There’s another nor’easter in the forecast
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Power Outage
Several hundred remain without power across East Tennessee
Deadly Seymour house fire
Victim of Sevier County house fire identified
Frosty cold start to Monday, with patches of ice possible on some roads.
Patchy ice to warming, but Arctic plunge headed our way

Latest News

The boy was born on Christmas Eve in 2020 to mother Frances and father Jumbe.
Zoo Knoxville needs your help naming baby giraffe
The business announced it will still sell food, soft drinks and liquor, “just not beer.”
Paul’s Oasis asks customers to ‘bring your own beer’ after losing beer permit
Victor Lofton
Tennessee man charged in 1992 slayings of woman, daughter, 4
Two people died when a small plane crashed in Tennessee, officials said.
2 killed in small plane crash in Tennessee