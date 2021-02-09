Advertisement

Founder of Little Ponderosa Zoo dies

By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) – James Cox, founder of the Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton has died, according to a zoo representative.

A post on the Zoo’s Facebook page shared that Cox was experiencing health issues and was hospitalized in late January.

“Today I share with you news not about our precious animals but about James, our founder and director. It is all about the animals for him but he has been going through quite a lot over the last month. He’s had pneumonia and a weak heart,” said the Zoo’s January 28 post. “He has been at the hospital but today he will be moved from critical care to the heart floor- he will be home in a few days to recover, then will have heart surgery. He hopes to make a full recovery and be back at the zoo with the animals he loves. I share this with you now because he would like to thank everyone that’s stepped up at the zoo, at the house, ensured the safety of his home while he has been in hospital, and to thank all of our wonderful supporters and so many wonderful friends that he can always count on.”

According to Little Ponderosa’s website, the establishment rescues exotic animals.

“We rescue exotic animals from across the United States; approximately 98% of our animals are rescues. We work diligently to provide a safe, loving, forever home for them. The number of exotic animals in desperate need of a home is growing daily,” says the Zoo’s website.

