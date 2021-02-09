Gorilla Glue responds to viral saga of woman who used adhesive spray on her hair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman went viral on social media after posting a photo of her “bad idea” that led to her using industrial strength spray adhesive to hold down her hair.

Tessica Brown shared a video on Feb. 3 of her explaining how her hair has been stuck in the same hairstyle for a month after she sprayed Gorilla Glue adhesive spray in her hair because she ran out of her usual hairspray.

“My hair, it don’t move. You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move,” she said in the original video posted to TikTok. “I’ve washed my hair 15 times.”

After attempting to wash out the glue multiple times, Brown went to the St. Bernard’s Hospital in Chalmette, Louisiana.

Doctors provided Brown with acetone and sterile water to loosen the adhesive. Brown said the product didn’t help and only burned her scalp and hardened after a few moments.

“We are aware of the situation and we are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair,” Gorilla Glue said in a statement. “This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent.”

The company emphasized that the product’s warning label says to “not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing.”

