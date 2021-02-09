Governor Lee delivers State of the State address

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The last year has been nothing short of unpreceded for any state official, and governor Bill Lee is no exception. Monday night, he delivered his State of the State address from a socially distanced building in Nashville.

He began the evening mourning the 10,000 lost lives due to COVID-19 in Tennessee, and ended the night saying he is hopeful for better days. Governor Lee spoke on positive talking points like the 60% drop in COVID cases since the December peak, and the progress the state has made on administering vaccines.

Some local lawmakers like first-time representative Sam McKenzie were not sold on the progress saying the state’s response has “been consistently wrong and inconsistent.” McKenzie wants to see a statewide mask mandate.

On the financial side, Lee says all teachers and state employees will see a 4% raise. He also says that he’s allocating $200 million in funding for local government infrastructure, which came as a pleasant surprise for local lawmakers.

He acknowledged the struggles of COVID, thanked law enforcement for their efforts in the nation’s capital and here in Tennessee, and is letting those from the volunteer state know that better days are ahead.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.