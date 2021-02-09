Advertisement

Governor proposes funding for critical cancer-fighting program

According to reports, more than 32 percent of cancer deaths in Tennessee are attributed to smoking.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee released a proposed state operating budget including a $2 million increase in tobacco prevention program funding.

Officials said funding for tobacco prevention is a “vital first step” to protect Tennessee youth from tobacco addiction and helping current users quit.

“This program is also an essential tool in reducing health disparities. The tobacco industry’s marketing strategies have led to significant tobacco use disparities, including higher use of tobacco products among people with lower incomes, Black Tennesseeans and LGBTQ individuals. By increasing funding to the state’s tobacco control program, Tennessee can better address the deadly consequences of tobacco use disparities,” Emily Ogden, director of government relations in Tennessee for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network said.

The program implements evidence-based strategies to reduce tobacco use, the number one cause of preventable death nationwide. According to reports, more than 32 percent of cancer deaths in Tennessee are attributed to smoking.

