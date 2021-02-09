Advertisement

Kentucky reports lowest number of COVID cases since Dec. 26

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported its lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since the day after Christmas, continuing a downward trend still marred by high death counts, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

The governor reported 1,003 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky and 40 more virus-related deaths. The statewide rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 was 7.78%, the lowest since Nov. 10.

Weekly numbers of new virus cases have declined in Kentucky for four straight weeks for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Beshear said. The statewide positivity rate also has fallen for four consecutive weeks.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” the governor said at a news conference.

In an update on inoculation efforts, Kentucky has received nearly 491,000 initial COVID-19 vaccine doses and more than 440,000 Kentuckians have had their first doses, Beshear said.

