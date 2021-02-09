Advertisement

Knox County Health Department announces waitlist for COVID-19 vaccine

By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced a new waitlist will open for those who currently qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone 70 and older, first-responders, and health-care workers can add their name to the wait-list starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When appointments become available, KCHD will contact individuals on the list in the order the names were added.

Anyone who wants to add their name to the list but do not have internet access may call the health department at (865) 215-5555 or 311.

Dr. Martha Buchanan said health officials expect thousands of names to be added to the list. They are asking everyone to have patience, saying everyone on the list will be contacted as soon as a vaccine appointment becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
Don’t put your shovels away: There’s another nor’easter in the forecast
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Power Outage
Several hundred remain without power across East Tennessee
Deadly Seymour house fire
Victim of Sevier County house fire identified

Latest News

Mayberry
Former Cookeville Fraternal Order of Police treasurer indicted for theft
Tennessee wide receiver catches TD vs. Alabama
UT places all time best number of athletes on academic honor roll
According to reports, more than 32 percent of cancer deaths in Tennessee are attributed to...
Governor proposes funding for critical cancer-fighting program
TWRA collecting Asian carp caught in Tennessee waterways