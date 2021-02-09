Knox County Health Department announces waitlist for COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced a new waitlist will open for those who currently qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone 70 and older, first-responders, and health-care workers can add their name to the wait-list starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When appointments become available, KCHD will contact individuals on the list in the order the names were added.

Anyone who wants to add their name to the list but do not have internet access may call the health department at (865) 215-5555 or 311.

Dr. Martha Buchanan said health officials expect thousands of names to be added to the list. They are asking everyone to have patience, saying everyone on the list will be contacted as soon as a vaccine appointment becomes available.

