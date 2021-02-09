Knoxville restaurant dishes out homage to late Black history maker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s deep-fried or in a deep dish. It’s all at the hands of a deeply rooted family.

“This was never a part of my plan, it was always a part of God’s plan,” Ebonae Eaves, restaurant owner, said.

Ebonae and Misty Eaves started selling meals from their home. Years later, they have a bigger kitchen with an even bigger demand at IDK Foods Crab Shack and More, a restaurant located on Cumberland Ave.

They cater to any taste bud while offering food for thought.

On the menu is a dish honoring Misty’s late father, Melbert Lee Jr., who’s said to be one of the first African-Americans in Knoxville to earn the highest black belt in martial arts.

“He’s definitely a part of all of this. He prayed on all of this before he passed and I’m trying to make sure his name and his legacy lives on in any way possible,” Ebonae said.

On the wall is a growing mural dedicated to influential Black lives.

“We have Nipsey Hussle here, R.I.P to him. We have Kobe Bryant and GiGi, then we have George Floyd here.,” Ebonae said.

The couple told WVLT News they’ve heard that all of their hard work might land them on a food network’s show.

“It’s an honor,” Misty said.

It could be their opportunity to serve a deep message.

“We’re all about family unity and love. That’s what we live by. That’s what we’ll die by,” Ebonae said.

The Eaves’ said they’re already getting accustomed to the Vol life, catering to UT’s athletics department.

