Advertisement

Knoxville restaurant dishes out homage to late Black history maker

Whether it’s deep fried or in a deep dish. It’s all at the hands of a deeply rooted family.
Ebonae and Misty Eaves started selling meals from their home. Years later, they have a bigger...
Ebonae and Misty Eaves started selling meals from their home. Years later, they have a bigger kitchen with an even bigger demand at IDK Foods Crab Shack and More, which is a restaurant located on Cumberland Ave.(WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s deep-fried or in a deep dish. It’s all at the hands of a deeply rooted family.

“This was never a part of my plan, it was always a part of God’s plan,” Ebonae Eaves, restaurant owner, said.

Ebonae and Misty Eaves started selling meals from their home. Years later, they have a bigger kitchen with an even bigger demand at IDK Foods Crab Shack and More, a restaurant located on Cumberland Ave.

They cater to any taste bud while offering food for thought.

On the menu is a dish honoring Misty’s late father, Melbert Lee Jr., who’s said to be one of the first African-Americans in Knoxville to earn the highest black belt in martial arts.

“He’s definitely a part of all of this. He prayed on all of this before he passed and I’m trying to make sure his name and his legacy lives on in any way possible,” Ebonae said.

On the wall is a growing mural dedicated to influential Black lives.

“We have Nipsey Hussle here, R.I.P to him. We have Kobe Bryant and GiGi, then we have George Floyd here.,” Ebonae said.

The couple told WVLT News they’ve heard that all of their hard work might land them on a food network’s show.

“It’s an honor,” Misty said.

It could be their opportunity to serve a deep message.

“We’re all about family unity and love. That’s what we live by. That’s what we’ll die by,” Ebonae said.

The Eaves’ said they’re already getting accustomed to the Vol life, catering to UT’s athletics department.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
Don’t put your shovels away: There’s another nor’easter in the forecast
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Power Outage
Several hundred remain without power across East Tennessee
Deadly Seymour house fire
Victim of Sevier County house fire identified

Latest News

Source: (WVLT)
Cades Cove to close during fall 2021 for restoration
Maragart Cockrum working out at her local gym.
Sweetwater woman’s determination to walk again
Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton, Tennessee.
Founder of Little Ponderosa Zoo dies
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Gorilla Glue responds to viral saga of woman who used adhesive spray on her hair