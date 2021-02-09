Lady Vols, Aggies reschedule for Valentines Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference has announced a revised schedule for women’s basketball games to be played on Feb. 14 as a result of game postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

The schedule for Feb. 14 now includes Tennessee playing at Texas A&M at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT) in Reed Arena. ESPN will televise the Sunday matinee. This marks the third attempt for these teams to meet after two previous tries (Dec. 31 and Feb. 7) were postponed after COVID-19 contact tracing in the UT program forced postponements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com (PDF).

REVISED FEB. 14 SEC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

LSU at South Carolina (Noon ET / SEC Network)

Georgia at Missouri (2 p.m. ET / SEC Network)

Tennessee at Texas A&M (3 p.m. ET / ESPN)

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (4 p.m. ET / SEC Net­work)

Alabama at Auburn (6 p.m. ET / SEC Network)

