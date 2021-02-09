Make your own earrings for Galentine’s Day
Celebrate your friends with a virtual DIY party
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The day before Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate your friends! February 13th has been deemed “Galentine’s Day.” Jewelry Television’s Jewel School has some ideas for celebrating with your best friends.
Ryan-Ashley Anderson, a host on JTV, said it’s a good idea to have a virtual party and you can make your own heart-shaped earrings. “We’re thinking that a Galentine’s Day zoom party would be a super fun way to celebrate together, just drop off a little gift bag for your friends on their front porch, log onto zoom at the same time on Galentine’s Day and then start celebrating!“
GALENTINE’S DAY GIFT BAG
- Box of Chocolates (of course!)
- Snack – Like microwave popcorn
- Favorite Beverage – Friendship Tea Recipe – Mix together ½ C Instant Tea Powder 1 cup sweetened Lemonade Powder 1 cup orange-flavored drink mix (like Tang) 1 teas ground cinnamon ½ teas ground cloves Add 2-3 teas to cup of boiling water
- Fun mug or cup for beverage
- Inexpensive Party Favor – Like our gem-topped pen from the Dollar Store
- Supplies needed for Galentine’s Day Project
- Valentine’s Day Scarf – Tie to a bag handle. A fun touch so guests match.
- Friendship Frame to mark the occasion
JEWEL SCHOOL – GALENTINE’S DAY EARRINGS – SUPPLY LIST
- 20-gauge wire
- Flush cutter
- Bent Chain Nose pliers
- Bail Making Pliers (or use a marker, like a Sharpie, to wrap the wire around)
- Swarovski crystal beads
- Headpins
DIRECTIONS for GALENTINE’S DAY EARRINGS
- Use Flush Cutter to cut a 3″ piece of wire.
- Take Bail Making Plier and put the wire near the end of the plier, with about an inch-and-a-half on one side. Then wrap the wire around plier. This will be the part of the earring that goes through your ear.
- Use your Bent Chain Nose plier to grip the wire (long side) at the base of the half-loop you just created.
- Then take the long part of the wire and lift it up, bending it where the wire is gripped with the pliers.
- Then wrap the wire around your bail making plier, forming one of the loops at the top of the heart
- To form the bottom of the heart shape – the sharp point – grip the wire at the point where you want the bottom of your heart to be. Then push the wire up.
- Then use your Bail Making Plier and grip the wire halfway up the heart, and wrap the wire around the plier to make the top loop of your heart shape.
- If you want, add a little jewel through the top of the heart wire and let it dangle at the end.
- To make a crystal drop, put a bead of your choice, like a red Swarovski crystal, on a headpin. Then take a round nose plier and grip it at the base of the wire at the top of the crystal. Bend wire to a 90-degree angle. Then bend your wire over the top of the plier to create a loop. Use your flush cutter to cut the excess wire.
