Make your own earrings for Galentine’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The day before Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate your friends! February 13th has been deemed “Galentine’s Day.” Jewelry Television’s Jewel School has some ideas for celebrating with your best friends.

Ryan-Ashley Anderson, a host on JTV, said it’s a good idea to have a virtual party and you can make your own heart-shaped earrings. “We’re thinking that a Galentine’s Day zoom party would be a super fun way to celebrate together, just drop off a little gift bag for your friends on their front porch, log onto zoom at the same time on Galentine’s Day and then start celebrating!“

GALENTINE’S DAY GIFT BAG

Box of Chocolates (of course!)

Snack – Like microwave popcorn

Favorite Beverage – Friendship Tea Recipe – Mix together ½ C Instant Tea Powder 1 cup sweetened Lemonade Powder 1 cup orange-flavored drink mix (like Tang) 1 teas ground cinnamon ½ teas ground cloves Add 2-3 teas to cup of boiling water

Fun mug or cup for beverage

Inexpensive Party Favor – Like our gem-topped pen from the Dollar Store

Supplies needed for Galentine’s Day Project

Valentine’s Day Scarf – Tie to a bag handle. A fun touch so guests match.

Friendship Frame to mark the occasion

JEWEL SCHOOL – GALENTINE’S DAY EARRINGS – SUPPLY LIST

20-gauge wire

Flush cutter

Bent Chain Nose pliers

Bail Making Pliers (or use a marker, like a Sharpie, to wrap the wire around)

Swarovski crystal beads

Headpins

DIRECTIONS for GALENTINE’S DAY EARRINGS

Use Flush Cutter to cut a 3″ piece of wire.

Take Bail Making Plier and put the wire near the end of the plier, with about an inch-and-a-half on one side. Then wrap the wire around plier. This will be the part of the earring that goes through your ear.

Use your Bent Chain Nose plier to grip the wire (long side) at the base of the half-loop you just created.

Then take the long part of the wire and lift it up, bending it where the wire is gripped with the pliers.

Then wrap the wire around your bail making plier, forming one of the loops at the top of the heart

To form the bottom of the heart shape – the sharp point – grip the wire at the point where you want the bottom of your heart to be. Then push the wire up.

Then use your Bail Making Plier and grip the wire halfway up the heart, and wrap the wire around the plier to make the top loop of your heart shape.

If you want, add a little jewel through the top of the heart wire and let it dangle at the end.

To make a crystal drop, put a bead of your choice, like a red Swarovski crystal, on a headpin. Then take a round nose plier and grip it at the base of the wire at the top of the crystal. Bend wire to a 90-degree angle. Then bend your wire over the top of the plier to create a loop. Use your flush cutter to cut the excess wire.

