Paul’s Oasis asks customers to ‘bring your own beer’ after losing beer permit

The business announced it will still sell food, soft drinks and liquor, “just not beer.”
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:24 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville bar, Paul’s Oasis, has asked to ”bring your own beer” after the business had its beer permit suspended for 60 days.

A flyer posted on the door of the business states, “In lieu of having our beer permit suspended we will now be a BRING OUR OWN BEER venue.”

The business announced it will still sell food, soft drinks and liquor, “just not beer.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the flyer read. “Thank you for your patience through these confusing and trying times.”

The Knox County Beer Board handed down the decision to suspend Knoxville bar, Paul’s Oasis’ beer permit due to multiple citations for ignoring the countywide COVID-19 curfew.

According to court documents, Paul’s Oasis is “guilty of the charged non-compliance offenses.” The bar’s beer permit will be suspended for 60 days. The bar also received a fine of $1,000 per charged offense for a total of $7,000.

The fines must be paid in full before the beer permit is reinstated.

The bar owner, Paul Osterbrink, and employees are now also required to be educated on all laws, ordinances, rules and regulations before the permit is reinstated. Osterbrink must provide proof of the training to the Beer Board for the City of Knoxville

