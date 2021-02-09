Shipman named SA Preseason All-American
Ashley Rogers and Chelsea Seggern named to the 2021 Preseason All-SEC Team
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee softball starting catcher Ally Shipman was named to Softball America’s Preseason All-America team, the outlet announced on Monday.The junior was recognized as a member of the 13-player second team.Before the 2020 season was halted, and ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shipman looked to have a breakout year. Shipman’s efforts have garnered significant preseason notoriety with the catcher being named to the D1Softball Preseason All-America second team as well. She was also ranked the No. 13 junior and the No. 37 overall player by Softball America recently.
Shipman and the 23rd-ranked Lady Vols open their season this Friday at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic in Conway, S.C. against Ohio at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Also, Tennessee’s softball duo of Ashley Rogers and Chelsea Seggern were named to the 2021 Preseason All-SEC Team as by the conference on Thursday.The Preseason All-SEC Softball Team is voted on by the league’s head coaches and consists of a minimum of 14 players.
2021 Preseason All-SEC Team
Braxton Burnside, Arkansas
Charla Echols, Florida
Kendyl Lindaman, Florida
Fa Leilua, Mississippi State
Chelsea Seggern, Tennessee
Alexis Mack, Alabama
KB Sides, Alabama
Hannah McEwen, Arkansas
Aliyah Andrews, LSU
Cayla Kessinger, Missouri
Montana Fouts, Alabama
Autumn Storms, Arkansas
Ali Kilponen, LSU
Shelby Wickersham, LSU
Ashley Rogers, Tennessee
Mia Davidson, Mississippi State
Shelby Sunseri, LSU
