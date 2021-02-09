Shipman named SA Preseason All-American

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee softball starting catcher Ally Shipman was named to Softball America’s Preseason All-America team, the outlet announced on Monday.The junior was recognized as a member of the 13-player second team.Before the 2020 season was halted, and ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shipman looked to have a breakout year. Shipman’s efforts have garnered significant preseason notoriety with the catcher being named to the D1Softball Preseason All-America second team as well. She was also ranked the No. 13 junior and the No. 37 overall player by Softball America recently.

Shipman and the 23rd-ranked Lady Vols open their season this Friday at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic in Conway, S.C. against Ohio at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Also, Tennessee’s softball duo of Ashley Rogers and Chelsea Seggern were named to the 2021 Preseason All-SEC Team as by the conference on Thursday.The Preseason All-SEC Softball Team is voted on by the league’s head coaches and consists of a minimum of 14 players.

2021 Preseason All-SEC Team

Braxton Burnside, Arkansas

Charla Echols, Florida

Kendyl Lindaman, Florida

Fa Leilua, Mississippi State

Chelsea Seggern, Tennessee

Alexis Mack, Alabama

KB Sides, Alabama

Hannah McEwen, Arkansas

Aliyah Andrews, LSU

Cayla Kessinger, Missouri

Montana Fouts, Alabama

Autumn Storms, Arkansas

Ali Kilponen, LSU

Shelby Wickersham, LSU

Ashley Rogers, Tennessee

Mia Davidson, Mississippi State

Shelby Sunseri, LSU

