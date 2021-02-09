South Dakota father runs through flames to find children, dogs in house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WVLT) - A South Dakota father ran through the flames of his burning house Sunday night to find his four children and dog.

KELO reported Paul Wickham’s family of Sioux Falls, South Dakota had just gone to bed Sunday after 11:00 p.m. when the unthinkable happened.

“I heard my wife screaming ‘there’s a fire, there’s a fire,” said Paul.

KELO reported the fire was in the basement, where his four children all slept. Paul says he immediately grabbed the fire extinguisher and ran downstairs.

“The flames were jumping through the walls and through the stairs,” he said.

When Paul said he realized he couldn’t put it out, he began yelling and searching for his kids.

Thankfully, they had a fire evacuation plan, and everyone made it out safely, including their 18-month-old Doberman, Spirit, but Paul didn’t know that at the time.

“I didn’t see anybody go out, I didn’t know who was where; my kids had just went to bed, so I went downstairs to get my kids,” said Paul.

Paul says the only one he couldn’t account for was Dixie.

He says he did what any good father would do, go back in to find her, but that act of bravery could have been deadly.

“A big wall of flames came up through the bottom of the step, blocking my way out,” said Paul.

He says he had no choice but to run through the flames to save his own life.

“You can see my beard is burnt up, it was down to here yesterday afternoon,” said Paul.

Paul says he suffered minor burns to his hands and face and singed his eyebrows.

KELO reported the family lost pretty much everything they own; their clothes, their beds and even their electronics. They said they are thankful they still have each other, through and to them, their father is a hero.

“He thought that we weren’t going to get out, so he went down there and made sure we were all out and tried to get the fire out, very proud of him and that he got out safe,” said 12-year-old James Wickham.

“He went back inside because he didn’t think I was out,” said Dixie.

Paul says despite all they lost, it could have been worse.

“Had it been 20 minutes later, we are all heavy sleepers, you might not be talking to anyone right now,” said Paul.

Investigators haven’t pinpointed a cause yet. It remains under investigation.

KELO reported the Wickhams are staying with family for now.

A GoFundMe page is being set up to help them out,

