Suspects caused $20,000 worth of damage to Sevierville building, police say

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for “significant vandalism” that occurred to a business over the weekend.

Police said suspects broke into The Palace on Collier Drive sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning, February 6.

“It appears that damage inside the building was in excess of $20,000,” the police department said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective John Turner at 865-868-1693.

