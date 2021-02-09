Sweetwater woman’s determination to walk again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Hitting the gym doesn’t always give you something to smile about- unless you’re Margaret Cockrum. She’s always smiling. Through all the pain, she’s formed a special relationship with trainer Bradley Wilke.

“Bradley cuts me no slack. He works me really hard so I have a little voodoo doll at home when I’m done I go home and stick pins in him,” said Cockrum.

Cockrum lost her right leg in a motorcycle accident 14 years ago.

“She has a great mindset to come in and you can just see it get stronger and stronger. It was a little more intimidating than your average client when we first started out. I was straight up with her I haven’t worked with anybody with one leg or an amputation so during this process I’m going to make mistakes,” said Wilke.

Cockrum’s pain in the gym is helping her reach her goal to walk again.

“I have to lose down to 180 lbs, 30 BMI to have osseointegration surgery. I tried regular prosthetics and they never worked for me. My stump is very short in the prosthetics would turn or fall off,” said Cockrum.

Cockrum found a doctor in Baltimore that will perform osseointegration surgery. It would give her prosthetic something to hold onto by inserting a metal rod into her existing bone.

“Once I get the leg, I can’t gain the weight back. If I do, I can’t use the prosthetic. There’s a lot of changes that this will bring I have a new grandbaby I and be able to chase and play with her is a big motivator,” said Cockrum.

She says Wilke is her hero.

“I do feel fortunate to work with people like Margaret and you just really connect with some of the people you work with. She says about me, but at the same time I look up to her,” said Wilke.

The pair is committed to reaching Margaret’s goal.

“It kind of puts things in perspective that regardless of what you think is holding you back that you focus on your ability of what you can do and start from there,” said Wilke.

