Advertisement

Sweetwater woman’s determination to walk again

Margaret lost her right leg in a motorcycle accident 14 years ago. She found a doctor in Baltimore that will perform osseointegration surgery. It would give her prosthetic something to hold onto by inserting a metal rod into her existing bone.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Hitting the gym doesn’t always give you something to smile about- unless you’re Margaret Cockrum. She’s always smiling. Through all the pain, she’s formed a special relationship with trainer Bradley Wilke.

“Bradley cuts me no slack. He works me really hard so I have a little voodoo doll at home when I’m done I go home and stick pins in him,” said Cockrum.

Cockrum lost her right leg in a motorcycle accident 14 years ago.

“She has a great mindset to come in and you can just see it get stronger and stronger. It was a little more intimidating than your average client when we first started out. I was straight up with her I haven’t worked with anybody with one leg or an amputation so during this process I’m going to make mistakes,” said Wilke.

Cockrum’s pain in the gym is helping her reach her goal to walk again.

“I have to lose down to 180 lbs, 30 BMI to have osseointegration surgery. I tried regular prosthetics and they never worked for me. My stump is very short in the prosthetics would turn or fall off,” said Cockrum.

Cockrum found a doctor in Baltimore that will perform osseointegration surgery. It would give her prosthetic something to hold onto by inserting a metal rod into her existing bone.

“Once I get the leg, I can’t gain the weight back. If I do, I can’t use the prosthetic. There’s a lot of changes that this will bring I have a new grandbaby I and be able to chase and play with her is a big motivator,” said Cockrum.

She says Wilke is her hero.

“I do feel fortunate to work with people like Margaret and you just really connect with some of the people you work with. She says about me, but at the same time I look up to her,” said Wilke.

The pair is committed to reaching Margaret’s goal.

“It kind of puts things in perspective that regardless of what you think is holding you back that you focus on your ability of what you can do and start from there,” said Wilke.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
Don’t put your shovels away: There’s another nor’easter in the forecast
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Power Outage
Several hundred remain without power across East Tennessee
Deadly Seymour house fire
Victim of Sevier County house fire identified

Latest News

Source: (WVLT)
Cades Cove to close during fall 2021 for restoration
Ebonae and Misty Eaves started selling meals from their home. Years later, they have a bigger...
Knoxville restaurant dishes out homage to late Black history maker
Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton, Tennessee.
Founder of Little Ponderosa Zoo dies
The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Gorilla Glue responds to viral saga of woman who used adhesive spray on her hair