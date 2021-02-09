Advertisement

Texas superintendent retains wife as school principal despite her arrest

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the principal of Neches Elementary.(Jail photo via KLTV)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas. (WVLT) - A Texas superintendent has decided to retain his wife as a principal of an elementary school following her arrest last week.

According to a statement by the school board President Van Brown, Superintendent Randy Snider, they believe retaining Kimberlyn Snider as principal of Neches Elementary is in the best interest of the school district.

“We join Mr. Snider in his assessment,” said Brown in a statement.

“The decision was not made in haste but after significant deliberation and consideration of the totality of the circumstances and a commitment to making the specific needs of the Neches students and staff priority,” said Brown.

Brown read the statement after an executive session at a school board meeting Monday night.

Most of the meeting was held in executive session to address personnel. No action was taken after the session.

Kimberlyn Snider was arrested last week after she was accused of hindering an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child and she was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury.

The indictments, one count of “tampering fabricating evidence” and five counts of “official oppression,” against Snider were handed up on Wednesday, January 27 with Snider’s accused actions allegedly taking place on September 29, 2020. The indictment lists five different people whom Snider allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color here employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT via KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
Don’t put your shovels away: There’s another nor’easter in the forecast
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Cox
Founder of Little Ponderosa Zoo dies
Power Outage
Several hundred remain without power across East Tennessee

Latest News

Burglary leads to officer-involved shooting in Knox County
Burglary leads to officer-involved shooting in Knox County
The female polar bear, who arrived from the Cincinnati Zoo in late January, joins 15-year-old...
Male polar bear kills female bear during breeding attempt at Detroit Zoo
Volkswagen
Volkswagen is exploring flying vehicles in China
Source: (WVLT)
Cades Cove to close during fall 2021 for restoration