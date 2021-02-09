Advertisement

TWRA collecting Asian carp caught in Tennessee waterways

(KWQC)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking for the public’s help collecting invasive Asian carp.

TWRA officials said they are asking for carp 9 inches or less caught in Tennessee waterways. Anyone who catches the fish is asked to put them on ice or in a freezer and contact TWRA immediately.

If it is not possible to keep the fish on ice, TWRA instructs fishermen to submit a photo of the fish in their hand and send it to TWRA with the embayment name, the body of water, river mile and the number of fish collected. The information can be sent to ans.twra@tn.gv.

TWRA needs your help collecting invasive #carp 9 inches or less in Tennessee waterways! Please share your pictures via email at ans.twra@tn.gov #tnwildlife

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Monday, February 8, 2021

