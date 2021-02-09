UT places all time best number of athletes on academic honor roll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee placed an athletics department-record 87 student-athletes on the 2020 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, which was announced Tuesday by league commissioner Greg Sankey. The Vol football program led the way with 35 making the list, as Big Orange fall sport student-athletes increased UT’s total by 18 from the 69 who were honored a year ago.

The soccer team followed with 16 members earning academic honors, while women’s cross country had 14, volleyball had 13 and men’s cross country had nine members garnering accolades.A total of 1,263 student-athletes were named to the 2020 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll. It includes the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball, and it is based on grades from the 2020 Spring, Summer and Fall terms. Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non‐scholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student‐athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

University of Tennessee 2020 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll Members

Men’s Cross Country (9)Max Barbour – Supply Chain ManagementAlex Crigger – Materials Science & EngineeringGeorde Goodwyn – FinanceConner Hawkins – NeuroscienceAdam Johnston – Mechanical EngineeringWill Mazur – NeuroscienceMatthew McMillan – Supply Chain ManagementEli Nahom – Mechanical EngineeringDevin Sullivan – Business Administration Exploratory Track

Women’s Cross Country (14)Ainsley Cooper – PsychologyOlivia Janke – KinesiologyEmily Knight – Recreation and Sports ManagementKathleen Maley – Audiology/Speech PathologySarah McCabe – Supply Chain ManagementJensen Overbay – KinesiologyAllison Rand – ManagementSarah Reeves – KinesiologyAlaina Riordan – College Scholars ProgramSydney Seymour – MarketingAbigail Smith – KinesiologyErin Spreen – ManagementKatie Thronson – Biological SciencesAlyssa Wolf – Nutrition

Football (35)Jordan Allen – SociologyTanner Antonutti – Sport ManagementParker Ball – BiologyMichael Bittner – FinancePaxton Brooks – KinesiologyMatthew Butler – Political ScienceBrent Cimaglia – ManagementEric Crosby – Sport ManagementDayne Davis – University ExploratoryTanner Dobrucky – Supply Chain ManagementJoe Doyle – ManagementTrevon Flowers – Communication StudiesBrett Graham – Public Policy & AdministrationEric Gray – University ExploratoryIsaac Green – Mechanical EngineeringNick Humphrey – FinanceVelus Jones Jr. – Agricultural Leadership, Education and CommunicationBrandon Kennedy – Agricultural Leadership, Education and CommunicationGatkek Kueth – NeuroscienceCheyenne Labruzza – Supply Chain ManagementJackson Lampley – ManagementOllie Lane – KinesiologyCade Mays – Communication StudiesFred Orr – Sport ManagementJake Powers – Sport ManagementHunter Salmon – Nuclear EngineeringJay Shoop – Business AnalyticsJ.T. Siekerman – Business AnalyticsTrey Smith – Sport ManagementSpencer Smith – Business Administration ExploratoryAlontae Taylor – Communication StudiesCedric Tillman – Communication StudiesMarshall Ware – MarketingJacob Warren – KinesiologyToby Wilson – Accounting

Soccer (16)Abbey Burdette – MarketingClaudia Dipasupil – MarketingAlicia Donley – Communication StudiesWrenne French – Public RelationsMackenzie George – Animal ScienceErin Gilroy – Recreation and Sports ManagementBridie Herman – Mechanical EngineeringTara Katz – Biological ScienceColleen McIlvenna – FinanceMaria Nelson – KinesiologyMackenzie Ostrom – AdvertisingLindsey Romig – Supply Chain ManagementAmy Thompson – AnthropologyHannah Tillett – ManagementGiselle Washington – KinesiologyBrooke Wilson – Sociology

Volleyball (13)Ava Bell – Political ScienceMadison Bryant – Business AnalyticsMadison Coulter – Political ScienceLily Felts – Recreation and Sports ManagementMorgahn Fingall – KinesiologyNatalie Hayward – Child Family StudiesKailey Keeble – Recreation and Sports ManagementDanielle Mahaffey – MathematicsEmily Merrick – Supply Chain ManagementGabby Morris – PsychologyGiana Pellizzon – Journalism & Electronic MediaRaquel Perinar – Communication StudiesMadisen Werdell – Mathematics

