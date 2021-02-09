Zoo Knoxville needs your help naming baby giraffe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced its newest edition Monday.

The zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe and zookeepers are calling on the community to help them name the calf.

The boy was born on Christmas Eve in 2020 to mother Frances and father Jumbe.

“His birth is an important milestone for the Giraffe Species Survival Plan, a collaborative effort of zoos accredited by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums who are working to save giraffe from extinction,” the zoo said. “This calf will help ensure a healthy giraffe population for the future conservation of his species.”

The zoo has opened up an online form for individuals to submit their name ideas. The zoo will then choose finalists for the public to vote on before naming the baby giraffe.

To submit your ideas click here.

