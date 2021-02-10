Advertisement

66 pounds of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville airport

Police said the bags were labeled with the name Luis Orosco, 34, and his 16-year-old brother.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville officials said a man is in custody after 66 pounds of marijuana were found in four pieces of luggage.

According to reports, airport police were alerted by K-9 units around 2:30 p.m. to luggage that had arrived on a flight from Los Angeles at Nashville International Airport.

Police said the bags were labeled with the name Luis Orosco, 34, and his 16-year-old brother.

Officers searched all four pieces of luggage and discovered 56 bundles of marijuana that weighed nearly 66 pounds.

Orosco was arrested for felony drug possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held on a $350,000 bond.

Police have not said if the 16-year-old was charged.

