Alabama lawmaker proposes bill requiring national anthem to play at state schools

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC/WVLT) - State lawmakers in Alabama are set to debate over a bill proposed that would require public schools in the state to play the national anthem at least once a week and at sporting events.

WBRC reported that the senator who proposed the bill, Sen. Gerald Allen, said the measure was about American history and patriotism, and he added that many students don’t get a chance to hear the “Star-Spangled Banner” if they aren’t involved in extra-curriculars.

The bill would regulate schools across Alabama to play the national anthem at least once a week through song or instrument.

The bill goes to committee Wednesday for a second hearing.

