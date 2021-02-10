Advertisement

Alabama lawmaker proposes bill requiring national anthem to play at state schools

State lawmakers in Alabama are set to debate over a bill proposed that would require public schools in the state to play the national anthem at least once a week and at sporting events.
(WALB)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC/WVLT) - State lawmakers in Alabama are set to debate over a bill proposed that would require public schools in the state to play the national anthem at least once a week and at sporting events.

WBRC reported that the senator who proposed the bill, Sen. Gerald Allen, said the measure was about American history and patriotism, and he added that many students don’t get a chance to hear the “Star-Spangled Banner” if they aren’t involved in extra-curriculars.

The bill would regulate schools across Alabama to play the national anthem at least once a week through song or instrument.

The bill goes to committee Wednesday for a second hearing.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Cox
Founder of Little Ponderosa Zoo dies
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
Don’t put your shovels away: There’s another nor’easter in the forecast
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Power Outage
Several hundred remain without power across East Tennessee

Latest News

Alabama teen charged with murdering his mother
Burglary leads to officer-involved shooting in Knox County
Suspect identified in Knox County officer-involved shooting
Zielke worked with her son on science
“It was kind of surreal:” Knox Co. mom leaves workforce to homeschool kids
Colorado twins surprised with admission to the University of Tennessee
Colorado twins surprised with admission to the University of Tennessee