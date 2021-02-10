Alabama teen charged with murdering his mother

CUSSETA, Ala. (WSFA/WVLT) - A 49-year-old woman was shot in the face and killed. Alabama investigators said her son is the killer.

Deputies in Lee County said they responded to reports of a shooting Monday afternoon off of Lee Road. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to her face.

Investigators arrested her 19-year-old son, Austin Walls, who lives at the same home. They said the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation between the victim and Walls.

Deputies said Walls’ sister, a man and three children were at the home at the time, but no one else was injured.

Walls was charged with murder, WSFA reported. No further details were available.

