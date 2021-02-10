Advertisement

Aldi plans to open 100 new stores, add curbside pickup to 500 stores in U.S. this year

(WTVG)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVLT)- Aldi is expanding its stores in the U.S. On Wednesday, the supermarket chain announced that it plans to open 100 new stores in 2021 - focusing on Arizona, California, Florida, and the northeast.

In a press release, the company said they also plan to add curbside pickup to 500 stores, bringing the total to 1,200.

“We’re incredibly proud to continue growing in all aspects of our business, from opening new stores to enhancing our eCommerce offerings, especially in light of the challenges businesses have faced in the last year,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S., in a news release. “Our commitment to our shoppers, new and existing, is the same — we will do everything in our power to offer the lowest possible prices every day — and we look forward to supporting more communities across the country with amazing ALDI products at a value that can’t be matched.”

The company announced they broke ground on a new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, making it its sixth distribution center in the south.

By the end of 2022, the company plans to open as many as 35 new Gulf Coast-area stores.

Aldi said they are on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of next year.

