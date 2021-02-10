Advertisement

Anderson Co. Schools mourns loss of Lake City Elementary School principal

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Schools is mourning the loss of one of its own.

According to ACS, longtime Lake City Elementary School principal Henry Baggett passed away unexpectedly Tuesday. Feb. 9.

“It is with a heavy heart that we let everyone know Anderson County Schools lost a great person and friend last night. Henry Baggett, long time principal at Lake City Elementary School, passed away unexpectedly,” said ACS. “Henry was first named principal at LCES in 2011. He loved the staff and students at LCES and worked tirelessly to make sure they had everything they needed to be successful. There was never a time when Henry did not have a smile on his face. He often talked about how he loved being principal at LCES. This is a great loss to both the school family as well as the community. Please keep Henry’s family, staff and students in your prayers. LCES will be open tomorrow (on normal schedule) and we will have extra counselors on hand to support staff and students as they deal with this loss.”

