Clinton community remembering founder of Little Ponderosa Zoo

Those who knew James Cox share their memories of him.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many of the Clinton community were heartbroken to hear the news about the passing of James Cox, the founder of the Little Ponderosa Zoo & Rescue.

Many who have visited the zoo recall Cox as a kind and caring person.

“James was just all about the community. He loved to come up with different programs to help the community,” says James Axmacher, a pharmacist at Apple Discount Drugs.

Axmacher says the drug store and other businesses in the Clinton would partner or support James and the Zoo for special events.

Recently moving to the Clinton area in October 2020, Pamela Rogers says since moving she and her family has enjoyed visiting the Zoo and interacting with the animals. Although she didn’t personally know Cox, she admires all he has done for the Clinton community.

“You can feed them, pet them. It’s just a wonderful opportunity that they have given to the community. I haven’t been here that long, and just to what he’s done since I’ve been here is unbelievable. It’s remarkable,” says Rogers.

The owner of Earth Core, Darlene Stout says, she knew Cox and even donated salt blocks to the zoo for the animals to enjoy.

Her heart goes out to his family.

“I pray for his family. You never want to see anybody go, he was a good man,” says Stout.

For more information about the Little Ponderosa Zoo, click here.

