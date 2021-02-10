Curfew, other regulations up for review in Knox Co. Board of Health meeting

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health met Wednesday evening to review and discuss multiple agenda items, including the county’s restaurant occupancy and early closure regulations.

Knox County Board of Health Meeting Knox Co. bar and restaurant curfew up for debate as the board of health meets now. Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The meeting kicked off at 5 p.m. and can be viewed here.

Both the restaurant capacity and curfew regulation is set to expire February 18 without further extension. The board is also set to discuss the social gathering limitations, which will expire the same day.

The board, in late January, most recently voted 7-2 to extend restaurant regulations, while they voted 9-1 at the same meeting to extend the social gathering regulations.

