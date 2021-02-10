Advertisement

Curfew, other regulations up for review in Knox Co. Board of Health meeting

The Knox County Board of Health met Wednesday evening to review and discuss multiple agenda items, including the county’s restaurant occupancy and early closure regulations.
A face-mask sign can be seen on a Pueblo restaurant.
(KKTV)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health met Wednesday evening to review and discuss multiple agenda items, including the county’s restaurant occupancy and early closure regulations.

Knox County Board of Health Meeting

Knox Co. bar and restaurant curfew up for debate as the board of health meets now.

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The meeting kicked off at 5 p.m. and can be viewed here.

Both the restaurant capacity and curfew regulation is set to expire February 18 without further extension. The board is also set to discuss the social gathering limitations, which will expire the same day.

The board, in late January, most recently voted 7-2 to extend restaurant regulations, while they voted 9-1 at the same meeting to extend the social gathering regulations.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cox
Founder of Little Ponderosa Zoo dies
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Burglary leads to officer-involved shooting in Knox County
Suspect identified in Knox County officer-involved shooting
The Marble City Market will feature 11 vendors, a 40-seat bar, indoor/outdoor seating for more...
Food hall coming to downtown Knoxville in summer 2021
Heavy Rain Thursday afternoon, plus icing in southern Kentucky
Ice, heavy rain, warmth & bitter cold: busy week ahead

Latest News

Knoxville Beer Board considers revoking or suspect beer license for Billiards and Brews
Billiards and Brews beer license suspended
Tracking rain to ice ahead.
Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Former Marine found dead, handcuffed in Roane County home, son charged