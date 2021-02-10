East Tenn. man accused of stealing more than $100K in string of multi-state burglaries

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a string of residential burglaries.

Authorities recovered more than $100,000 in stolen goods that connected 28-year-old Anderson Fowler to “more than a dozen burglary cases.”

According to SCSO officials, the burglaries “span multiple counties and multiple states.”

Fowler is charged with multiple counts of aggravated burglary in Sullivan County. Any law enforcement agencies who believe Fowler could be connected with unsolved burglaries in their area have been asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 423-224-1753.

The SCSO is seeking assistance identifying a person of interest in a recent string of burglaries in Sullivan Gardens & Colonial Heights.



Photos were captured on a trail camera of a possible Toyota Camry with a red dealer tag.



Call 423-224-1758 or 423-224-1753 w/ information. pic.twitter.com/7Lm6XnluBo — SCSO (@SCSO_1780) February 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.