Face coverings policy under review by Knox Co. education board

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education is set to discuss, and possibly take action on, the school system’s face covering policy Wednesday night.

The current policy requires students, staff and visitors to wear masks at all times except for:

1. Students, employees, and visitors may remove masks or face coverings for eating and drinking

2. Students, employees, and visitors may be exempted from this policy by the school principal due to a documented medical condition; and students with health, behavioral, or other disability concerns, as noted in his or her IEP or 504 plan(s), will be addressed on an individual basis and afforded all protections and safeguards under federal and state law

3. Students, employees, and visitors may remove masks or face coverings on a case-by-case basis for specific instructional needs and other activities (such as, when 6 feet distancing can be maintained, outdoor recess and/or other appropriately distanced activities), as determined by the principal in consultation with the teacher, and permission will not be unreasonably withheld, in which case the teacher will utilize appropriate social distancing measures

4. Students, employees, and visitors may be exempted from this policy due to special behavioral or individualized needs as determined by the school principal.

The policy has no expiration date.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.