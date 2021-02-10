First Alert: Rainy day with some ice up next

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Very warm and pleasant winter weather lasts for one more day. Still, we’re about to undergo some big changes. There are two WVLT First Alerts: the initial one is Thursday, as afternoon downpours combine with an icing threat over our far northern counties.

Then we’re much colder Sunday, just in times for Valentine’s Day, and also Monday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sure the clouds are here, but my goodness, it’s really warm! That lasts Tuesday night, as most never fall below freezing! Wednesday is even warmer in the Tennessee River Valley, foothills, and Smokies. Meanwhile, most in Southern Kentucky will be quite a bit colder, only in the 40s!

There are a few weak showers early Wednesday, moving west to east across the Kentucky/Tennessee border.

LOOKING AHEAD

There’s a new Ice Storm Warning for most of southern Kentucky, including most of our counties. While the much heavier coating of ice is likely north of where the WVLT signal reaches, we all know any icing can be dangerous. Point is, if you’re driving north of Corbin or even Williamsburg late Wednesday or Thursday, it could get dicey fast!

Thursday starts off with scattered showers, but then a rainy afternoon to evening triggers our WVLT First Alert for around 3/4 of an inch of rain, with some closer to 1 inch. The soggy afternoon through the evening commute, can make for a messy drive. The high will be closer to 49 degrees, in this rain.

Rainy Thursday afternoon to evening. (WVLT)

Temperatures gradually slide down with a few showers at times Friday through the weekend. The arctic air arrives in time for Valentine’s Day, with a WVLT First Alert for a deep freeze.

We’re looking at some very cold showers early next week, but of concern is the risk for freezing rain and accumulating ice Monday night.

Stick with WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather app for the latest on your local forecast!

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.