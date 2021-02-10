Advertisement

Former Kingston Parks and Rec Director under investigation for reports of ‘questionable transactions’

The former director told investigators the purchases and transactions were legitimate, but could not provide proof.(Tennessee Comptroller’s Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The former Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Kingston in Roane County is under investigation after multiple reports of “questionable transactions and instances of spending.”

According to investigators with Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, the former director reportedly used three bank accounts for fees, sponsorships and donations. Officials said the accounts were not maintained or authorized by city officials.

From July 2016 through January 2019, the former director had sole control of the three accounts and a debit card tied to these accounts.

Investigators said the former director “made personal, questionable, and undocumented purchases totaling at least $19,388.” Some of the purchases include; grocery stores, Amazon, a fishing store, gift cards purchased with city funds, sporting goods stores and a tobacco store. Detailed invoices were not completed to document the purchases, officials said.

The former director told investigators the purchases and transactions were legitimate, but could not provide proof.

“The former director’s use of three bank accounts outside of the city’s control allowed him to bypass the city’s budgetary and purchasing procedures,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The city should ensure its internal controls are strong enough to prevent misappropriation. Needless to say, we recommend these three accounts be closed immediately.”

The employee resigned from his position in 2019.

