Former Marine found dead, handcuffed in Roane County home, son charged

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators in Roane County say a 78-year-old man was found dead, handcuffed with plastic bags duct-taped around his neck, on Saturday, February 6.

A release from the office of the District Attorney General said former U.S. Marine Donald Woods, of Oliver Springs, was found at a home on Hen Valley Road Saturday after officers responded for a welfare check. Woods’ family in Florida told investigators they were expecting to hear from him.

Officers arrived on scene and found Woods dead. He was handcuffed on the floor of his bedroom with yellow Dollar General bags next to him. According to the autopsy report, the bags had been duct-taped around his head and neck, leading to his asphyxiation.

According to the release, Woods’ son, David John Woods Sr., and his 19-year-old grandson, David Woods, Jr., both lived at the home, too. David Woods, Sr., was taken into custody on premeditated murder, felony-murder, robbery and theft of property $1,000-$2,500.

Woods’ bond was set at $500,000 and he is expected to be arraigned Monday, Feb 22.

