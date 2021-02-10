Four storms in the next 8 days: First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Your best bet is to enjoy the gorgeous weather Wednesday night because the storm track is absurdly busy over the next eight days. There’s a First Alert for both heavy rain AND icing Thursday. There’s a rain storm Saturday with some more icing potential, plus more rain/snow Monday and Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Wow! What a stretch of ‘fake spring’ it’s been since Monday. Wednesday was the capstone, one of the warmest days this winter. That’s all about to change, starting after midnight. The ‘high’ Thursday should actually be very early in the morning.

Rain and ice are back before dawn in Fentress and Wayne Counties, but many are dry until dawn. The ice issues are really pronounced farther north into Kentucky.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rainy throughout the day Thursday. (WVLT)

Ice concerns along the Tennessee, Kentucky line Thursday. (WVLT)

A WVLT First Alert is in place Thursday for a rainy day for most, but also ice concerns along the Tennessee, Kentucky line. There’s an Ice Storm Warning for Kentucky, including the counties in our coverage area: Harlan, Bell, Knox, Whitley, Wayne, and McCreary Counties. We think some light ice is possible on the Tennessee side of the line, which is also concerning. Freezing rain can lead to a glaze of ice that can be very dangerous. We’re aimed at collecting an average of three quarters of an inch of rain on Thursday, most of which moves through during the day, which is why we have an alert. This can lead to standing water on roads and hydroplaning risks.

Thursday’s high is back to around 47 degrees, as we stick with a chilly, rainy day. We’ll have a few showers leftover Thursday night, but winding down to spotty mountaintop snowfall Friday morning.

We’ll stick with highs in the 40s Friday and Saturday, but showers move in again now during the day Saturday.

This allows the ice line to dip into our area again, the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line is where we’re watching that edge. We’ll have scattered rain for most of our area.

Cold air continues to dig south, but showers are timing out to meet it on Monday, so we’ve moved our WVLT First Alert to focus on this combination. We’re looking at 20s by Monday morning, and highs in the 30s. This brings the ice risk to more of our area.

Stick with WVLT News and the WVLT First Alert Weather app for the latest on your local forecast!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.