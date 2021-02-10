GSMNP announces 2021 Cades Cove vehicle-free days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park will continue vehicle-free access on the Cades Cove Loop Road in summer 2021.

The program will begin on May 5 and continue through Sept. 1. The program was created in an effort to improve the visitor experience and to reduce congestion.

GSMNP officials said they received numerous comments regarding the program. The park said a majority of the comments were positive but some individuals said they were still impacted by early morning parking congestion and some visitors were disappointed by the lack of vehicle access on Wednesdays.

During the 2020 season, 25 percent more pedestrians and cyclists participated in vehicle-free access periods per week as compared to the 2019 season, with an average of 1,800 participants each Wednesday.

GSMNP managers said they are still concerned about parking congestion and will monitor use levels, parking availability, visitor experience, and congestion throughout the second year of the pilot project.

According to data collected in 2020, parking lots were full during 30 percent of the observation period and roadside shoulders along Laurel Creek Road were used for parking during 60 percent of the observation period.

GSMNP staff and volunteers will implement some changes in parking access this season to ease pressure on campground and picnic area parking lots and to prevent roadside parking along Laurel Creek Road.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.