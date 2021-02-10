Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid placed on administrative leave amid crash

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.(AP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WVLT) -The Kansas City Chiefs placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave following last week’s car crash that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition.

“We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested,’' the Chiefs said in a statement. “Our focus remains on [the girl] and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.’'

A Kansas City Police Department report said the driver of that vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was being investigated for possible impairment.

According to a statement obtained by ESPN, a KCPD officer said Reid’s eyes were bloodshot and that the officer smelled “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages.” The statement went on to say Reid told the officer he had two to three drinks and that he also took prescription Adderall.

Britt Reid did not travel to Tampa, Florida for the recent Super Bowl.

