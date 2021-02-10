KCHD lost more than 975 Pfizer vaccines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Health Department announced it is investigating a discrepancy of 975 second-dose Pfizer vaccines.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the state confirmed the doses had been shipped to KCHD, but the Health Department has no record of receiving the vaccines.

“This is something you certainly hope never happens and we are working with the State to determine how it did,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “It is an unfortunate situation, but in the meantime, our vaccination efforts continue unabated.”

Dr. Buchanan announced in a media conference Wednesday, the 975 doses are equivalent to 1.7 percent of all vaccines distributed in Knox County, where more than 56,000 vaccinations have been administered.

Dr. Buchanan said in the early stages of vaccination, Knox County distributed mainly Moderna vaccines—the logistical process of which is different from Pfizer.

“KCHD was notified of the shipment of first-dose Pfizer vaccines, which are sent in unmarked boxes. That shipment was received as expected, but no shipment or delivery notification was received for the allotment of second-dose vaccines. Noticing the potential discrepancy, KCHD immediately reached out to the Tennessee Department of Health to further investigate,” said KCHD in a release.

Buchanan said the vaccines were possibly disposed of due to being mistaken for a box of dry ice. She added that anyone waiting on the second dose of Pfizer will receive their dose on time. She said no vaccine clinics have been canceled.

“There was no mal-intent or mischievous behavior around this at all,” she said. The health department added that more clarification on the vaccine waiting list will be offered later.

