KCSO investigating school bus crash
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a school bus crash Wednesday morning.
Knox County dispatch said reports of the crash came in around 7:40 a.m. The crash happened on Grigsby Chapel Road near West Fox Chase Circle.
Officials said no injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.