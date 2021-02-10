KCSO investigating school bus crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a school bus crash Wednesday morning.

Knox County dispatch said reports of the crash came in around 7:40 a.m. The crash happened on Grigsby Chapel Road near West Fox Chase Circle.

Officials said no injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story.

