Kids learning kindness with Dumplin Valley clubs

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The week leading up to Valentine’s Day isn’t all about the mushy stuff for kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dumplin Valley. They’re learning about a different sort of love: kindness.

What does that involve? “Treat others the way you want to be treated,” said Mason.

Johnathan explained, “It can be words or actions.”

Program Services Director Emily Williams said several different activities teach a kindness curriculum, including art and small group talks. “Those things may be making kindness letters to frontline workers, healthcare workers out in the community. One of those may be making a kindness chain where they’ll build together different papers to put out as a decoration that says something kind about all the staff and members in the building.”

A teenager named Emily showed an activity she had done previously, creating “keys to kindness,” which she described as, “patience, helpfulness, generosity, forgiveness, kindness, respectfulness.”

“You should help people out with, like, stuff,” said Mia. “Like if they have to clean their room or something if you’re at a friend’s house, you should help them out.”

Karisa added, “Helping them with homework. Or they drop something and you pick it up and it could just make their day better.”

Even when others aren’t kind? Mason said, “If someone can be mean to you, you should be nice to them anyways.”

You can learn more here about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dumplin Valley.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.