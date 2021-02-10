Advertisement

Mavs owner Cuban stops playing national anthem at home games

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban gestures to officials during an NBA basketball game...
Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban gestures to officials during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday he decided before this season began not to play the national anthem before the team’s home games.

The Mavericks played their first 10 regular-season home games without fans. The club had fans for the first time in Monday’s 127-122 win over Minnesota. Dallas is allowing 1,500 vaccinated essential workers to attend games for free.

Cuban didn’t elaborate on his decision not to play the anthem, saying nobody had noticed. The Athletic first reported that Dallas had dropped the anthem.

NBA spokesman Tim Frank said, “Under the unique circumstances of this season, teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit.”

Cuban was outspoken against critics of NBA players and coaches kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” when the 2019-20 season resumed in the bubble in Florida last summer.

The pregame national anthem is a staple of American sports at both the professional and collegiate level, but is far less commonplace at pro sporting events in other countries.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cox
Founder of Little Ponderosa Zoo dies
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Burglary leads to officer-involved shooting in Knox County
Suspect identified in Knox County officer-involved shooting
The Marble City Market will feature 11 vendors, a 40-seat bar, indoor/outdoor seating for more...
Food hall coming to downtown Knoxville in summer 2021
Heavy Rain Thursday afternoon, plus icing in southern Kentucky
Ice, heavy rain, warmth & bitter cold: busy week ahead

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, basketball Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O'Neal...
Shaq’s historic Atlanta Krispy Kreme damaged by raging fire
Donald McCoy, 54, of Murfreesboro, was sentenced to 41 months Tuesday and ordered to pay over...
Tennessee psychologist sentenced to 41 months for fraud
Tennessee Republicans advance ban on transgender athletes
Monday’s ruling in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee was narrowly...
Federal judge rules sex offender law punishes retroactively
(File)
Official: Prison fight leaves 1 inmate dead, 2 injured