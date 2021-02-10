Memphis parents accused of getting son passport, helping him evade capture

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -Two Memphis parents were arrested after being accused of trying to help their son flee the country to evade capture in connection to a deadly shooting last year.

WREG reported, on Nov. 12, authorities responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of Patterson and found Nancy and Emmanuel MacDonal dead. A third victim was left in critical condition.

The Memphis Police Department said they developed Luis Cordero as a person of interest in the homicide.

On Nov. 17, Cordero was arrested on unrelated drug charges. Authorities told parents, Lucio Cordero and Esther Medina-Ramirez, that their son was facing drug charges and was a person of interest in the homicide investigation.

According to MPD, the parents submitted an application for a passport on behalf of their son the next day, indicating to police they intended to help him elude arrest.

WREG reported, an arrest warrant was issued of Luis Cordero on a first-degree murder charge on November 25. Investigators made contact with both parents multiple times, but they refused to tell them where their son was. They were both arrested on Monday and charged with being accessories after the fact.

The warrant for Luis Cordero is still active. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

