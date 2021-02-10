Advertisement

Official: Prison fight leaves 1 inmate dead, 2 injured

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A fight at Northeast Correctional Complex in Tennessee left one inmate dead and injured two others, authorities said.

The fight broke out Sunday night in a housing unit at the prison in Mountain City, the Johnson City Press reported. Several inmates were involved in the fight, said Robert Reburn, a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Three inmates were transported for treatment and one later died, Reburn said.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Correction are investigating what happened, he said.

Officials haven’t released the identities of those involved. Further information hasn’t been released.

