Police: Man flees in high-speed chase, then runs out of gas

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(none)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been charged with nearly striking a police officer with his car and later leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he ran out of gas, state police said.

Officers received a call Monday night about a driver ramming another vehicle in an alleged road rage incident in Ohio County. Police located the car and performed a traffic stop, according to a media release from Kentucky State Police. But the motorist fled and nearly struck an officer from the Beaver Dam Police Department, according to the release.

A state trooper located the suspect’s vehicle on a state highway and pursued the car at over 100 miles per hour on the Western Kentucky Parkway. The car ran out of gas in Grayson County after crossing the median, and the driver was taken into custody by a state police trooper.

Police charged 26-year-old Rex L. White, of Louisville, with endangerment of a police officer, reckless driving, drug trafficking and other offenses.

White was being held in the Grayson County Detention Center. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

