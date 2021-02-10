Advertisement

Tennessee psychologist sentenced to 41 months for fraud

Donald McCoy, 54, of Murfreesboro, was sentenced to 41 months Tuesday and ordered to pay over...
Donald McCoy, 54, of Murfreesboro, was sentenced to 41 months Tuesday and ordered to pay over $1.2 million in restitution.(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee psychologist was sentenced to more than three years in prison for fraudulently billing excessive hours of services, sometimes totaling more than 24 hours a day, a federal prosecutor said.

Donald McCoy, 54, of Murfreesboro, was sentenced to 41 months Tuesday and ordered to pay over $1.2 million in restitution. He pleaded guilty in January 2020 to health care fraud, mail fraud and money laundering, U.S. Attorney Donald Q. Cochran’s office said in a news release.

McCoy, an authorized TennCare provider, treated patients in the care of the Department of Children’s Services. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation determined that McCoy submitted fraudulent claims, billing for more hours of service than physically possible, the release said. Some claims included more than 72 hours of service per day, the release said.

The TBI’s analysis also found that McCoy billed for services rendered on more than 200 weekends and major holidays, including Christmas. He also billed for family sessions involving patients in DCS custody that never occurred, the release said.

