UT announces plans for in-person classes for fall 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials announced plans for in-person classes for the fall 2021 semester.

The university said plans for more in-person classes coincide with increased COVID-19 vaccine availability and improving pandemic conditions in Tennessee.

“Our faculty and staff have done an amazing job to make sure our students are successful,” said UT System President Randy Boyd. “The past year has been difficult for many students as they adjusted to online classes, social distancing practices and other safety measures. We want to do all we can to ensure our students are able to have a more traditional college experience this fall.”

Operational details for each UT campus have not yet been released. University officials said each campus will follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health for maintaining maximum safety.

