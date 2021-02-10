Advertisement

WIVK nominated for Academy of Country Music’s Station of the Year

The radio station is nominated for the medium- market category
WIVK in Knoxville, TN was nominated for radio station of the year.
WIVK in Knoxville, TN was nominated for radio station of the year.(ACM Awards)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 107.7 WIVK was nominated for a top award. The country music radio station is up for Station of the Year for a medium-sized market. A title, the company has won seven times before.

“Thank you East Tennessee for your continued support, you make this possible,” the station posted on Facebook.

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards™ is dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in the Country Music industry.

The awards show can be watched on WVLT Sunday, April 18th at 8 pm ET.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

