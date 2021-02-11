Are small downtowns making a comeback? Morristown is trying

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ericka Goode is a third-generation expert in gems, who enjoys helping people find the perfect diamond that fits their budget. She manages East Tennessee Diamond Company on Main Street in Morristown, 43 years after her grandfather first opened a jewelry store downtown. “Very quaint, very cool, very cozy family atmosphere,” is how Goode describes downtown shopping.

Running a business in the historic downtown is a new experience for Megan Wilkinson. She opened Barkery Tails in 2019, then weathered an entire year of the pandemic. She’s still baking gourmet biscuits for pets with attention to detail, plus adding boutique pet accessories. She does this to help her husband provide for their family.

“So when you come down here, not only are you finding unique items that you’re not gonna find other areas, but you’re also helping to support a family, you’re sending my son to karate,” Goode said.

Yet, another group of area residents is preparing to open a new brewery downtown.

Haley Fugate will manage the 1907 Brewing Company in the building stamped in concrete with that year it was built.

“We gave a such a great infrastructure down here. We have great merchants. And we were just super happy that we would hopefully be able to provide another outlet, something different to draw customers downtown,” Fugate said.

Other businesses are excited to see the brewery open, which plans to bring in various food from local restaurants and caterers. A grand opening is planned for March, after months of extensive renovations.

Bringing more people downtown is the goal of the Morristown Area Chamber of Commerce, which has just taken over all downtown marketing for a previous organization that will now work underneath its leadership.

President Marshall Ramsey said, “We do host a concert series, multiple events downtown as well as marketing the downtown as a whole. Our goal is to bring people downtown, the most we can for certain events.”

As for guidance during the pandemic, Ramsey said the Chamber supports the Hamblen County mask mandate, with businesses asking customers to wear them, “We are part of the coronavirus task force locally. And we do support the mandate. Our goal would be the quicker we can slow the spread, the quicker we can return to normalcy.”

Ramsey is also working to coordinate outdoor events such as concerts and a fall beer festival that will allow for social distancing.

Wilkinson is organizing a benefit pet event called ‘Mardi Howl’ for March 13 at the Farmers Market space downtown. The event outdoors will raise funds for local shelters and rescue groups.

